Overcrowded Odisha Forests Witness Rising Elephant Conflicts

Odisha is grappling with an elephant crisis as overcrowded forests contribute to a rise in human-animal conflicts and elephant fatalities. The state houses around 2,100 elephants, exceeding its sustainable limit by 400, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susanta Nanda, highlighted the scarcity of food, water, and habitat for the additional elephants, attributing the increased human-elephant confrontations in the region to these shortages.

In response, wildlife authorities plan to relocate some elephants to the Similipal Tiger Reserve to alleviate pressure on the forests. Recent data showed a significant portion of elephant deaths were among young ones, with ongoing threats from electrocution and train accidents being major concerns.

