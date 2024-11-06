Left Menu

Overcrowded Odisha Forests Witness Rising Elephant Conflicts

Odisha's forests are overcrowded with elephants, causing human-animal conflicts and elephant deaths. The state has 400 more elephants than its sustainable capacity. This overcrowding leads to scarcity of resources, prompting elephants to enter human habitations, increasing conflict. Efforts are underway to relocate some elephants to Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:56 IST
Overcrowded Odisha Forests Witness Rising Elephant Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is grappling with an elephant crisis as overcrowded forests contribute to a rise in human-animal conflicts and elephant fatalities. The state houses around 2,100 elephants, exceeding its sustainable limit by 400, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susanta Nanda, highlighted the scarcity of food, water, and habitat for the additional elephants, attributing the increased human-elephant confrontations in the region to these shortages.

In response, wildlife authorities plan to relocate some elephants to the Similipal Tiger Reserve to alleviate pressure on the forests. Recent data showed a significant portion of elephant deaths were among young ones, with ongoing threats from electrocution and train accidents being major concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024