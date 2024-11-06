Left Menu

Smog Crisis: Lahore Poised for Lockdown Amid Health Emergency

Lahore is facing record-high air pollution, forcing authorities to warn of a possible lockdown. Most residents are not wearing masks, leading to a surge in hospital visits for respiratory issues. The government is exploring measures like artificial rainfall to tackle the toxic smog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Lahore's air pollution has reached unprecedented levels, putting the city on the verge of a lockdown, officials warned on Wednesday. Hospitals have reported a significant increase in patients suffering from respiratory issues as the populace largely ignores mask-wearing advisories.

Doctors warn that tens of thousands are presenting with symptoms such as persistent coughs and burning eyes. These symptoms are exacerbated by air-quality levels that have surpassed 1,100 on the AQI scale — far exceeding the hazardous threshold of 300.

In response, the Punjab government, represented by Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, is urging citizens to wear face masks to avoid drastic measures. Meanwhile, local authorities have already restricted certain activities and are contemplating artificial rain to alleviate the smog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

