Punjab's 'Smog War Room': A Strategic Battle Against Pollution

Punjab's government has established a 'smog war room' to combat severe pollution in Lahore, the world's most polluted city, according to IQAir. The initiative includes monitoring forecasts, analyzing data, and coordinating with multiple departments to enforce measures like closing schools and managing traffic to improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:00 IST
In a decisive move to combat escalating pollution levels, Punjab's provincial authorities have inaugurated a 'smog war room' as Lahore tops the charts as the world's most polluted city, as per live rankings from IQAir. The initiative forces some schools to close to protect children amid dangerously high smog levels.

The war room convenes representatives from eight departments to oversee pollution control efforts, including stringent measures against farm waste burning and traffic management. Twice daily sessions will analyze forecasts and data to update stakeholders and issue advisories, according to Sajid Bashir, an environment department spokesperson.

While Lahore's pollution index slightly improved from a record-breaking 1900 last week, officials attribute the toxic air partly to pollutants drifting from India, prompting Punjab's government to urge diplomatic action. South Asia's air quality crisis, exacerbated by winter conditions, could notably reduce life expectancy, a recent study warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

