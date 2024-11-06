Left Menu

Central Vista Overhaul: A New Era for India's Governance Hub

The Central Public Works Department has initiated a bidding process to relocate utilities from Vigyan Bhawan Annexe for the Central Vista redevelopment. The project, costing Rs 25 crore, involves constructing two new buildings for the Common Central Secretariat over 120 days and integrating offices for over 50 ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:17 IST
The Central Public Works Department has launched a tender inviting bids to relocate utilities from the Vigyan Bhawan Annexe. This move is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, aimed at constructing two new buildings for the Common Central Secretariat.

The ambitious project, valued at approximately Rs 25 crore, is expected to be completed within a 120-day timeframe. The detailed plans include underground water tanks, pump rooms, and the design of civil and structural elements.

Located on the plots of the old Vice President's residence and Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, these new structures are set to centralize the offices of over 50 ministries under one roof, enhancing governance efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

