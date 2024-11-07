Minister Highlights Satcom’s Role in Transforming Digital India at 3rd Indian Space Conclave

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, India’s Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, emphasized the far-reaching impact of space technology on Earth, highlighting satellite communication (Satcom) as a key driver in bringing Digital India to all households, villages, and remote regions. Speaking at the 3rd Indian Space Conclave held in New Delhi, Dr. Pemmasani stated, “Satcom is not just a tool but a transformative force,” and noted that its applications span sectors vital to both India’s economic growth and citizens’ daily lives.

Organized by the Indian Space Association (ISPA), a non-profit body promoting India’s private space industry, the event hosted government officials, industry experts, and academic leaders to discuss the future of India’s space sector and expand global partnerships in space communications. Dr. Pemmasani discussed how India has evolved into a major player in the space industry, largely due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India’s inevitable rise in global science and technology.

“Policies like the ‘SatCom Reform 2022’ have opened doors for both public and private sector collaboration, creating a thriving innovation landscape,” Dr. Pemmasani added. He underscored the importance of recent space missions, including the Chandrayaan lunar missions and the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, as testaments to India’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration. He pointed out that the integration of satellite and terrestrial networks will drive a resilient infrastructure capable of supporting diverse enterprise solutions across sectors.

Ms. Madhu Arora, Member (Technology) of the Department of Telecommunications, also addressed the conference, noting that Satcom holds tremendous promise in enabling robust and reliable telecommunications coverage, especially in disaster-prone areas. She mentioned that the DoT is closely collaborating with national and international bodies to tackle key challenges, including spectrum management, space debris mitigation, and cybersecurity.

The conclave featured sessions on pressing Satcom-related topics, such as bridging adoption challenges and opportunities within India, promoting space domain awareness and sustainability, and enhancing innovation and security. Discussions also covered opportunities arising from human spaceflight and the evolving “NewSpace” landscape, which includes policy frameworks and regulatory challenges for deeper international cooperation.

The event underscored India’s aspirations to lead in space communications and reinforced its readiness to build a dynamic and resilient Satcom ecosystem. With industry and government collaboration, India’s space sector aims to address the digital divide and secure its position as a global leader in satellite technology and space innovation.