Federica Diamanti Joins IFAD as Associate Vice-President, Vows to Bolster Climate and Development Finance

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has appointed Federica Diamanti as its new Associate Vice-President, marking a strategic move to enhance the organization’s efforts in development and climate financing. In a statement on her first day, Diamanti, a seasoned finance expert with a background in multilateral diplomacy, emphasized the urgency of rethinking the global financial system to address escalating challenges such as climate change and economic fragility.

“Finding innovative ways to increase development and climate financing and maximizing its impact are at the heart of today’s global agenda,” said Diamanti. “Now, more than ever, we share a collective responsibility to reshape the global financial architecture so it can better meet the unique needs of developing countries and build a brighter future for all.”

Diamanti joins IFAD as the world grapples with overlapping crises: climate-induced disasters, poverty, and debt burdens that are particularly severe for low-income countries. With multilateral institutions pushing for reform in global finance, Diamanti’s expertise in financial frameworks, notably her role in developing the G20 Capital Adequacy Framework, positions her well to influence IFAD’s policies and financing strategies. This framework has already helped unlock substantial funds for low-income nations, a critical intervention as countries spend increasing portions of their revenues on debt rather than development.

IFAD’s mission, centred on reducing rural poverty and empowering small-scale farmers, aligns closely with Diamanti’s goals to leverage climate finance and drive resilience-building programs. “With its central role in agricultural development, IFAD is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful impact in rural communities, where poverty and climate vulnerability are deeply intertwined,” Diamanti added. “I am deeply honoured to join this unique institution at such a pivotal moment.”

Diamanti will play a crucial role in IFAD’s public and political advocacy, leading the Fund’s global policy engagements, partnerships, and strategic communications. She will also manage resource mobilization efforts and IFAD’s Replenishment consultation, which sets priorities and targets for each funding cycle. Since 1978, IFAD has provided over $24 billion in grants and low-interest loans for projects in developing countries, with a strong emphasis on sustainable rural development.

Diamanti’s background includes directing multilateral banks and funds at Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, as well as serving as Executive Director for Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands at the African Development Bank. Her deep involvement in high-level forums, including the G7 and G20, and her experience with multilateral development banks make her a valuable addition to IFAD’s leadership team.

As she takes on her new role, Diamanti’s focus will be on strengthening IFAD’s partnerships and expanding its capacity to secure funds that support small-scale farmers and rural communities facing poverty and climate impacts. Her appointment underscores IFAD’s commitment to addressing the complexities of rural poverty by enhancing climate resilience, a mission that is more critical than ever as vulnerable communities worldwide face unprecedented environmental and economic challenges.