Controversy at PSG: Political Messages in Sports Stadiums

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau came down heavily on the unfurling of a massive 'Free Palestine' banner during a Paris Saint-Germain soccer match, labeling the act as 'unacceptable.' Despite the minister's strong disapproval, UEFA announced that PSG would not face any penalties.

Retailleau, during a Sud Radio interview, did not exclude the possibility of seeking action against PSG and planned to demand clarifications from the club. A scheduled meeting involving French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo at the interior ministry aimed to address the matter. PSG director general Victoriano Melero was also called to discuss the issue, although PSG refrained from commenting.

The controversy emerged when PSG's Auteuil Kop group displayed the banner ahead of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, coinciding with escalating violence in Gaza. PSG clarified post-match that they were unaware of intentions to display the message and reiterated their stance against political expressions in their stadium. UEFA noted that disciplinary measures would only apply to political messages deemed offensive or provocative.

(With inputs from agencies.)