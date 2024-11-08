Left Menu

Cuba's Struggle: Rebuilding Post-Hurricane Rafael

Hurricane Rafael wreaked havoc on Cuba, knocking out power for millions and exacerbating an existing crisis in the country's aging electrical grid. As officials struggle to restore electricity, the storm's impact on agriculture raises concerns over food scarcity. Thousands were evacuated, but there were no reported fatalities.

Updated: 08-11-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 03:22 IST
Cuba is in the throes of recovery after Hurricane Rafael unleashed devastating winds across the island, crippling its electrical grid and leaving millions without power.

The hurricane intensified rapidly, hitting the country as a Category 3 storm, before moving into the Gulf of Mexico. This natural disaster highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Cuba's infrastructure.

The agricultural impact is severe, with key crops destroyed, compounding existing food shortages. Despite these challenges, the evacuation of over 220,000 people ensured no lives were lost.

