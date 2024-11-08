Cuba's Struggle: Rebuilding Post-Hurricane Rafael

Cuba is in the throes of recovery after Hurricane Rafael unleashed devastating winds across the island, crippling its electrical grid and leaving millions without power.

The hurricane intensified rapidly, hitting the country as a Category 3 storm, before moving into the Gulf of Mexico. This natural disaster highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Cuba's infrastructure.

The agricultural impact is severe, with key crops destroyed, compounding existing food shortages. Despite these challenges, the evacuation of over 220,000 people ensured no lives were lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)