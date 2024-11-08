Left Menu

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

A massive wildfire burning northwest of Los Angeles has led to mandatory evacuations of over 10,000 residents while threatening 3,500 structures in Camarillo. Fire crews face tough conditions with zero containment as strong winds continue to fuel the blaze, which has already destroyed dozens of homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Camarillo | Updated: 08-11-2024 06:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 06:00 IST
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A devastating wildfire is wreaking havoc northwest of Los Angeles, prompting the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents threatened by the inferno in Ventura County.

The Mountain Fire, ignited around 9 a.m. Wednesday, rages on with zero containment despite efforts by over 800 firefighters.

With the fire rapidly expanding in size from half a square mile to over 22 square miles, crews battle fierce winds and low humidity as they protect homes and properties from destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024