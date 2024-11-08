Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California
A massive wildfire burning northwest of Los Angeles has led to mandatory evacuations of over 10,000 residents while threatening 3,500 structures in Camarillo. Fire crews face tough conditions with zero containment as strong winds continue to fuel the blaze, which has already destroyed dozens of homes.
A devastating wildfire is wreaking havoc northwest of Los Angeles, prompting the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents threatened by the inferno in Ventura County.
The Mountain Fire, ignited around 9 a.m. Wednesday, rages on with zero containment despite efforts by over 800 firefighters.
With the fire rapidly expanding in size from half a square mile to over 22 square miles, crews battle fierce winds and low humidity as they protect homes and properties from destruction.
