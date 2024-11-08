Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

A devastating wildfire is wreaking havoc northwest of Los Angeles, prompting the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents threatened by the inferno in Ventura County.

The Mountain Fire, ignited around 9 a.m. Wednesday, rages on with zero containment despite efforts by over 800 firefighters.

With the fire rapidly expanding in size from half a square mile to over 22 square miles, crews battle fierce winds and low humidity as they protect homes and properties from destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)