Inferno Engulfs Plastic Factory in Thalassery: Firefighters Battle Blaze

A large-scale fire engulfed a plastic manufacturing facility in Thalassery, located in Kerala's Kannur district, on Saturday afternoon. Swift action was taken by multiple fire and rescue units, who rushed to the site to contain the escalating flames.

The inferno began in the afternoon, with fire tenders quickly arriving post-alert. Currently, the definitive cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials haven't confirmed any casualties, and assessments of potential damage to property or manufactured goods are ongoing.

Authorities, including police and fire department personnel, are present at the scene. More details are expected as firefighting operations persist, with ongoing evaluations of the affected area. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)