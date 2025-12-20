Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Plastic Factory in Thalassery: Firefighters Battle Blaze

A significant fire erupted at a plastic manufacturing unit in Thalassery, Kerala, prompting a swift response from fire and rescue teams. The incident, currently under investigation, has no reported casualties or confirmed damage details as authorities work to control the blaze and assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:31 IST
Inferno Engulfs Plastic Factory in Thalassery: Firefighters Battle Blaze
Visual from the spot (Photo/Kannur Fire Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large-scale fire engulfed a plastic manufacturing facility in Thalassery, located in Kerala's Kannur district, on Saturday afternoon. Swift action was taken by multiple fire and rescue units, who rushed to the site to contain the escalating flames.

The inferno began in the afternoon, with fire tenders quickly arriving post-alert. Currently, the definitive cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials haven't confirmed any casualties, and assessments of potential damage to property or manufactured goods are ongoing.

Authorities, including police and fire department personnel, are present at the scene. More details are expected as firefighting operations persist, with ongoing evaluations of the affected area. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025