Tech Solutions for Elephant Safety: Satellite Collars to Monitor Madhya Pradesh's Tuskers

In the wake of the alarming deaths of 10 elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the Madhya Pradesh forest department is taking decisive action to ensure the safety of its tuskers. An official revealed on Friday that satellite collars will be employed to monitor elephant movements.

The state government is rolling out multiple initiatives following last month's fatal incidents involving the pachyderms. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has prioritized this issue, announcing plans to send local forest officials for specialized training in states with significant elephant populations.

A report from the probe into the elephant deaths identified cyclopiazonic acid, a neurotoxin from consuming Kodo millet plants, as the cause, though not a deliberate poisoning. As a result, two senior reserve officials have been suspended for their alleged negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)