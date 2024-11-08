Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur and CCRH Collaborate on Breakthrough Homeopathy Study

IIT Kharagpur has partnered with the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy to conduct a research project involving Fourier Transform Infra-Red Spectroscopic and Raman Study in homeopathic medicines. The project aims to characterize and analyze medicinal potencies, with patents to be registered by NRDC.

  • India

IIT Kharagpur has entered into a collaborative research agreement with the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH). The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to advance the study of homeopathic potentised medicines using cutting-edge technology.

The research will involve the application of Fourier Transform Infra-Red Spectroscopic (FTIR) and Raman spectroscopy techniques to better understand and characterize homeopathic medicines. Dr. Subhash Kaushik of CCRH and Prof. Rintu Banerjee of IIT Kharagpur are spearheading the initiative.

This three-year project also involves experts like Dr. Ritika Hassija Narula and Dr. Chander Shekhar Tiwary. All resulting developments will be patented with the National Research Development Corporation, ensuring joint publications by both institutions.

