Cabinet Boosts Livestock Health with New Veterinary Medicines Scheme

The Cabinet approved modifications to the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, introducing the distribution of affordable generic veterinary medicines. With a budget of Rs 3,880 crore, the programme includes a new component called Pashu Aushadhi, aimed at reviving and documenting traditional veterinary medicine knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet has greenlighted pivotal changes to the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, earmarking Rs 3,880 crore for 2024-25 and 2025-26. The decision aims to make high-quality generic veterinary medicines accessible to farmers, as announced by I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The newly introduced Pashu Aushadhi component within the scheme is crafted to emulate the successful Jan Aushadi Yojana. This initiative will see the distribution of veterinary medicines through PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras and Cooperatives, underpinning the Cabinet's commitment to enhancing livestock health.

A budget provision of Rs 75 crore is allocated specifically for the Pashu Aushadhi component to supply affordable medicines. Additionally, there is a focus on reviving and documenting traditional veterinary knowledge, ensuring a comprehensive approach to livestock healthcare.

