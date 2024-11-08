China's Role at COP29: Climate Finance in Focus

China is sending Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to the COP29 climate summit in Baku as a special representative of President Xi Jinping. The major climate meeting will tackle the pressing issue of climate finance, with almost 200 countries working towards establishing a new global fund designed to help developing nations confront the challenges of global warming.

While leaders from some major economies, such as U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have already confirmed their absence, it's still unclear if Xi Jinping will attend. Xi is committed to participating in the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 meeting in Brazil later this month.

The U.S. has urged China to contribute to the new global fund, but Beijing insists on maintaining the Paris agreement's principle that financial obligations lie with wealthier countries. According to Chinese officials, developed nations must fulfill their duty to financially support developing countries in combating climate change. Additionally, China cautions against protectionist actions that could hinder efforts to reduce emissions, as highlighted in its recent climate action plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)