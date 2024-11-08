Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister Unveils 'Vivadon ka Samadhan' for HSVP Plot Allottees

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini introduced the 'Vivadon ka Samadhan' scheme to resolve pending issues for Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran plot allottees. The scheme starts on November 15 for six months, benefiting over 7,000 allottees. New policies include occupation certificate application and transfer of plots via gift deeds.

Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced the launch of the 'Vivadon ka Samadhan' scheme. The initiative aims to address pending enhancement dues for plot allottees of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the state's urban planning agency.

Scheduled to start on November 15, coinciding with Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, the scheme will run for six months. The chief minister emphasized minimizing troubles for allottees, urging swift settlement of other pending cases as well. Similar schemes had provided substantial relief in the past, benefitting over 40,000 allottees.

The meeting also discussed facilitating the issuance of occupation certificates and amending transfer policies. Allottees can now apply for occupation certificates until March 2025, while plot transfers will be allowed on gift deeds until December 2024, enhancing flexibility and aid for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

