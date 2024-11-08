Record Sea Turtle Nests Threatened by Hurricanes Along Florida's Gulf Coast

Amid a surge in sea turtle nesting along Florida's Gulf Coast beaches, a trio of hurricanes has dealt a severe blow to this year's efforts. According to officials at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 271 nests were recorded this year, surpassing the previous year's count of 227.

This progress was severely hampered when Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton ravaged the coast, washing away a significant number of active nests. The devastation of the nests, documented by the aquarium's patrol teams, highlights the vulnerability of marine wildlife during hurricane season, which coincides with the turtle nesting period.

In a notable first, the aquarium's team recorded a leatherback turtle nest in Pinellas County, witnessing the hatchlings journey to the sea. Not to be overshadowed, two green turtle nests were also noted amid the predominance of loggerhead turtle nests, the most common species on Florida's shores.

(With inputs from agencies.)