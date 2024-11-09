Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Environmental Agenda Unveiled

Donald Trump's transition team has outlined plans including withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, reducing national monuments for resource extraction, and altering EPA operations. Proposals also suggest ending gas terminal permit pauses and revoking state pollution waivers, sparking debate on future environmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:56 IST
In a significant shift of environmental policy direction, the transition team for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly drafted executive orders to exit the Paris climate agreement and diminish the size of certain national monuments to accommodate increased drilling and mining activities.

The move indicates a broad approach toward deregulation, with expectations to terminate the halt on new natural gas export terminal permits and rescind waivers enabling states like California to enforce stricter pollution guidelines.

Furthermore, discussions are underway about relocating the Environmental Protection Agency's headquarters from Washington, an action that could symbolize diminishing federal oversight in environmental matters.

