Trump's Controversial Environmental Agenda Unveiled

In a significant shift of environmental policy direction, the transition team for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly drafted executive orders to exit the Paris climate agreement and diminish the size of certain national monuments to accommodate increased drilling and mining activities.

The move indicates a broad approach toward deregulation, with expectations to terminate the halt on new natural gas export terminal permits and rescind waivers enabling states like California to enforce stricter pollution guidelines.

Furthermore, discussions are underway about relocating the Environmental Protection Agency's headquarters from Washington, an action that could symbolize diminishing federal oversight in environmental matters.

