Left Menu

Shell Triumphs in Climate Appeal: Landmark Ruling Overturned

Shell wins appeal in Dutch court, overturning a landmark climate ruling from 2021. The original ruling mandated a 45% reduction in emissions by 2030. The court acknowledged Shell's efforts but found demands to reduce product-related emissions uncertain in impacting climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:18 IST
Shell Triumphs in Climate Appeal: Landmark Ruling Overturned
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:

Oil giant Shell emerged victorious in its appeal against a groundbreaking climate ruling in the Netherlands. The appeals court in The Hague overturned the 2021 decision that required Shell to significantly slash its greenhouse gas emissions.

The court acknowledged Shell's progress towards meeting emissions targets and found the obligation to cut emissions from the use of its products uncertain in effectively combating climate change.

Originally, Shell was ordered to reduce its absolute carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. While the court credited the climate activists who initiated the case, it concluded Shell's current trajectory aligns with the necessary efforts against global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024