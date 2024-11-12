Shell Triumphs in Climate Appeal: Landmark Ruling Overturned

Oil giant Shell emerged victorious in its appeal against a groundbreaking climate ruling in the Netherlands. The appeals court in The Hague overturned the 2021 decision that required Shell to significantly slash its greenhouse gas emissions.

The court acknowledged Shell's progress towards meeting emissions targets and found the obligation to cut emissions from the use of its products uncertain in effectively combating climate change.

Originally, Shell was ordered to reduce its absolute carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. While the court credited the climate activists who initiated the case, it concluded Shell's current trajectory aligns with the necessary efforts against global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)