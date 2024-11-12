Left Menu

British Care Providers Face Scrutiny Over Labour Violations

Research reveals nearly 200 British social care providers hiring foreign workers committed labour violations. These incidents include unfair dismissal and wage issues. The findings highlight potential exploitation risks within a sector reliant on immigration, amid growing demand for care staff due to an aging population.

New research has uncovered that nearly 200 British social care companies employing foreign workers have records of labour violations, underscoring systemic worker abuse in a sector that depends heavily on immigration.

According to the report by Work Rights Centre, 177 care providers holding sponsorship licenses to hire migrants breached employment rights, committing 250 violations from January 2020 to July 2024. These infractions included unfair dismissal and wage issues, with companies losing 225 tribunal cases and being fined over £6 million in total.

Concerns have been raised about Britain's post-Brexit visa system facilitating exploitation, as a growing third of English care workers are migrants from countries like India and the Philippines. The Home Office revoked or suspended more than 1,000 sponsorship licenses this year to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

