China's Crackdown on 'Night Riding Army': A Soup Dumpling Pursuit

Police in central China have taken measures to control an unusual viral phenomenon. Thousands of university students have been borrowing bikes for nighttime rides to Kaifeng, seeking the city's famed soup dumplings for breakfast.

Social media dubbed these riders the 'Night Riding Army,' and their gatherings have grown over several months, ultimately causing congestion on local highways.

The authorities' decision to impose traffic curbs aims to prevent any disruptions caused by this burgeoning flash mob. The crackdown reflects increasing concerns over vehicle safety amidst the night-time cycling craze.

(With inputs from agencies.)