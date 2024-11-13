Left Menu

Climate Summit: Brokering Billions for a Sustainable Future

The U.N.'s COP29 climate summit seeks to secure trillions in climate project funding worldwide. Wealthy countries initially promised $100 billion annually, which is now being renegotiated. Debate surrounds the contribution size and which countries should pledge funds, with the U.S.'s commitment uncertain. Developing nations urge over $1 trillion annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:30 IST
Climate Summit: Brokering Billions for a Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the U.N.'s COP29 climate summit, nearly 200 countries aim to finalize a deal to secure massive funding for climate initiatives globally.

Originally, wealthier nations promised $100 billion annually to assist developing countries, but this figure is now under renegotiation. The discussions hinge on determining who should contribute and how much. Notably, the U.S.'s participation remains in doubt following political shifts.

The debate continues over a higher funding target exceeding $1 trillion, driven by calls from developing regions that face urgent climate challenges. There is emphasis on attaining consensus and significant global cooperation at COP29 to meet these pressing needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024