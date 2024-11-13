Earthquake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir: Residents Rushed Outdoors
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, causing residents to panic and rush outdoors. Fortunately, officials reported no loss of life or damage to property. The quake originated in the Afghanistan region and was felt in the Kashmir Valley.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, according to officials. Residents fled outdoors in panic, though no casualties or property damage were reported.
The quake struck around 10:43 am with its epicenter located in the Afghanistan region. The tremors reached the Kashmir Valley, prompting immediate concern among locals.
Authorities confirmed that despite the frightening experience, there was no serious impact on life or infrastructure, bringing relief to the anxious population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- tremors
- Afghanistan
- panic
- residents
- officials
- magnitude
- property
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Cricket Series: Zimbabwe Hosts Afghanistan for Unprecedented Test Matches
Diwali Air Quality Dilemma in Delhi: Pollution Levels Challenge Residents
Mysterious 'Explosion-like' Sounds Cause Panic in Anakkallu
Harris vs. Trump: Healthcare and Hispanic Voter Battles Heat Up in Southwest
Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates: Residents Struggle as Smog Thickens