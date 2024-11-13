Earthquake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir: Residents Rushed Outdoors

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, according to officials. Residents fled outdoors in panic, though no casualties or property damage were reported.

The quake struck around 10:43 am with its epicenter located in the Afghanistan region. The tremors reached the Kashmir Valley, prompting immediate concern among locals.

Authorities confirmed that despite the frightening experience, there was no serious impact on life or infrastructure, bringing relief to the anxious population.

(With inputs from agencies.)