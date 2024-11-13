Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Workspaces Ignite Start-up Growth

The Tamil Nadu government's Mudhalvar Padaipagam offers a modern co-working space to enhance start-up growth and productivity. With high-speed internet and affordability, this initiative supports entrepreneurs and fosters networking opportunities. The co-working sector in Tamil Nadu shows growth, driven by Chennai's technology and industrial appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has launched Mudhalvar Padaipagam, a co-working space in Chennai's Kolathur constituency, aimed at propelling growth for start-ups and increasing employee productivity.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the facility provides a modern workspace with high-speed internet at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore. Prathap Murali, CEO of WorkEZ, commends this as a crucial government move to support local entrepreneurs, offering a budget-friendly solution.

The rising workspace industry in Tamil Nadu benefits from the state's technology and industrial status, with cities like Chennai attracting IT and manufacturing sectors. This growth extends to Coimbatore and beyond, facilitating corporate expansion with cost-effective and talent-accessible locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

