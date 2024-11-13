Left Menu

Smog Crisis in Delhi: Pollution Peaks Amidst Dense Fog

Delhi faces worsening smog conditions with low visibility affecting flights. The capital surpasses Lahore as the most polluted city according to IQAir, with hazardous AQI levels. Officials blame meteorological conditions for the severe fog. India's pollution authority and experts highlight differing AQI assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:55 IST
Smog Crisis in Delhi: Pollution Peaks Amidst Dense Fog

Severe smog conditions have gripped India's capital, New Delhi, leading to reduced visibility and disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. As temperatures and wind speeds dropped on Wednesday morning, the toxic air crisis has escalated.

Delhi has surpassed Lahore as the most polluted city in the world according to Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir. The city's air quality index (AQI) dramatically crossed hazardous levels, with scores exceeding a staggering 1,000. Dense fog is expected to persist over northwest India for the next several days, exacerbating the pollution issue.

Compounding the crisis, different interpretations of AQI scores have emerged, with India's pollution authority reporting an AQI of around 350, below its 'severe' threshold. Climate expert Gufran Beig clarifies that variations reflect diverse methods of converting pollutant data into AQI figures. Meanwhile, public health safety measures remain in place in New Delhi and Pakistan's Punjab province as cold weather continues to trap pollutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024