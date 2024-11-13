Smog Crisis in Delhi: Pollution Peaks Amidst Dense Fog

Severe smog conditions have gripped India's capital, New Delhi, leading to reduced visibility and disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. As temperatures and wind speeds dropped on Wednesday morning, the toxic air crisis has escalated.

Delhi has surpassed Lahore as the most polluted city in the world according to Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir. The city's air quality index (AQI) dramatically crossed hazardous levels, with scores exceeding a staggering 1,000. Dense fog is expected to persist over northwest India for the next several days, exacerbating the pollution issue.

Compounding the crisis, different interpretations of AQI scores have emerged, with India's pollution authority reporting an AQI of around 350, below its 'severe' threshold. Climate expert Gufran Beig clarifies that variations reflect diverse methods of converting pollutant data into AQI figures. Meanwhile, public health safety measures remain in place in New Delhi and Pakistan's Punjab province as cold weather continues to trap pollutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)