China's Bold Tax Incentives to Revitalize Property Sector

China has rolled out new tax incentives to revitalize its ailing property sector. The finance ministry announced that the incentives will be effective from December 1, 2023.

Eligibility for the 1% deed tax will now encompass apartments up to 140 square metres, an increase from the previous cap of 90 square metres.

Additionally, the minimum pre-collection rate for the land value-added tax will be lowered by 0.5 percentage points, as part of the measures to stimulate the property market.

(With inputs from agencies.)