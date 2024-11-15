Left Menu

Central America Braces for Tropical Storm Sara's Wrath

Tropical Storm Sara threatens Central America with catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides. Moving toward Honduras, the storm could bring up to 30 inches of rain, affecting regions in Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Mexico's Quintana Roo. Emergency measures are in place as the storm approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:38 IST
Central America Braces for Tropical Storm Sara's Wrath

Central American nations are urgently preparing for Tropical Storm Sara, which is anticipated to hit Honduras first as it advances westward from the Caribbean at 10 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will weaken over the coming days.

Sara is poised to unleash 'life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides' in Honduras before reaching Belize by Sunday. The storm may drop 10-20 inches of rain, with some areas experiencing up to 30 inches. Its path includes El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, western Nicaragua, and Mexico's Quintana Roo, all key coffee production zones.

Honduras has declared a 'red alert' for its northern territory, while surrounding countries implement emergency protocols for hazardous rainfall. As of Thursday night, Sara was located 130 miles southeast of Guanaja Island, Honduras. The storm could remain stationary near the coast until Sunday morning, with further threats to Guatemala and Nicaragua on its trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024