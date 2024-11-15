Central America Braces for Tropical Storm Sara's Wrath

Central American nations are urgently preparing for Tropical Storm Sara, which is anticipated to hit Honduras first as it advances westward from the Caribbean at 10 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will weaken over the coming days.

Sara is poised to unleash 'life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides' in Honduras before reaching Belize by Sunday. The storm may drop 10-20 inches of rain, with some areas experiencing up to 30 inches. Its path includes El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, western Nicaragua, and Mexico's Quintana Roo, all key coffee production zones.

Honduras has declared a 'red alert' for its northern territory, while surrounding countries implement emergency protocols for hazardous rainfall. As of Thursday night, Sara was located 130 miles southeast of Guanaja Island, Honduras. The storm could remain stationary near the coast until Sunday morning, with further threats to Guatemala and Nicaragua on its trajectory.

