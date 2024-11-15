Odisha Coastal Villages Achieve UNESCO's 'Tsunami Ready' Status

Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha have gained international recognition by being declared 'Tsunami Ready' by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission. This achievement was announced during the 2nd Global Tsunami Symposium in Indonesia on November 11.

The villages, located in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Ganjam, underwent rigorous preparation. This included training stakeholders, conducting community awareness campaigns, creating tsunami management plans, and organizing mock drills as well as establishing evacuation routes.

The National Tsunami Ready Recognition Board, made up of scientists from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and officials from NDMA, visited these villages to verify compliance with 12 essential indicators. With 381 villages identified as tsunami-prone in Odisha, the OSDMA is working hard to ensure all coastal communities are prepared.

(With inputs from agencies.)