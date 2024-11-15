Left Menu

Odisha Coastal Villages Achieve UNESCO's 'Tsunami Ready' Status

Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha have been recognized by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission as 'Tsunami Ready'. The recognition highlights efforts like stakeholder training, community awareness, and mock drills. The initiative is part of a broader state strategy to prepare 381 tsunami-prone villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:13 IST
Odisha Coastal Villages Achieve UNESCO's 'Tsunami Ready' Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha have gained international recognition by being declared 'Tsunami Ready' by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission. This achievement was announced during the 2nd Global Tsunami Symposium in Indonesia on November 11.

The villages, located in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Ganjam, underwent rigorous preparation. This included training stakeholders, conducting community awareness campaigns, creating tsunami management plans, and organizing mock drills as well as establishing evacuation routes.

The National Tsunami Ready Recognition Board, made up of scientists from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and officials from NDMA, visited these villages to verify compliance with 12 essential indicators. With 381 villages identified as tsunami-prone in Odisha, the OSDMA is working hard to ensure all coastal communities are prepared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024