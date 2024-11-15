Odisha Coastal Villages Achieve UNESCO's 'Tsunami Ready' Status
Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha have been recognized by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission as 'Tsunami Ready'. The recognition highlights efforts like stakeholder training, community awareness, and mock drills. The initiative is part of a broader state strategy to prepare 381 tsunami-prone villages.
- Country:
- India
Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha have gained international recognition by being declared 'Tsunami Ready' by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission. This achievement was announced during the 2nd Global Tsunami Symposium in Indonesia on November 11.
The villages, located in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Ganjam, underwent rigorous preparation. This included training stakeholders, conducting community awareness campaigns, creating tsunami management plans, and organizing mock drills as well as establishing evacuation routes.
The National Tsunami Ready Recognition Board, made up of scientists from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and officials from NDMA, visited these villages to verify compliance with 12 essential indicators. With 381 villages identified as tsunami-prone in Odisha, the OSDMA is working hard to ensure all coastal communities are prepared.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Trust & Preparedness: Enhancing Australia's Vaccine Strategy
India Bolsters Oil Spill Preparedness Amid Rising Risks
Maharashtra's Young Voter Surge and Election Preparedness
ICG Hosts 26th NOSDCP Meeting to Enhance Oil Spill Preparedness Amid Growing Maritime Challenges
Tsunami Preparedness Boost for Gujarat's Rapar Garh Village