NZ Proposes Overhaul of Conservation System to Balance Biodiversity Protection and Sustainable Tourism

The New Zealand Government has announced a proposal to modernize the nation’s conservation management system, aiming to protect critical natural areas while supporting the growth of tourism and regional economies. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka encourages the public to review and comment on two new discussion documents released by the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai.

“Since the Conservation Act was enacted in 1987, our environment and society have changed significantly. These proposals aim to modernize our conservation system to protect biodiversity more effectively and to address the rising demands of tourism in a sustainable way,” said Mr Potaka. The Government seeks to balance these priorities to maintain New Zealand’s reputation as a top ecotourism destination, ensuring that both visitors and locals continue to benefit from New Zealand’s natural landscapes.

The proposed reforms to conservation land management include:

Simplifying Conservation Rules: Streamlining the regulations to make protecting natural areas more effective and accessible.

Reducing Red Tape for Eco-tourism and Businesses: Enhancing opportunities for responsible access to conservation land, which could help boost regional economies by supporting sustainable tourism operations.

Maximizing Benefits from Commercial Activities on Conservation Land: Ensuring that businesses operating on conservation land contribute positively to local communities and environmental upkeep.

Developing Amenities Areas: Designing spaces that enhance visitor experiences without compromising the environment.

Increasing Flexibility in Land Management: Allowing for land exchanges or disposals in line with conservation priorities and community needs.

The consultation will also explore the introduction of access charges for some high-demand conservation areas, potentially creating new funding sources to maintain these iconic landscapes. Mr. Potaka pointed out that such access fees are common in other countries, including Australia, and could help support conservation and infrastructure projects.

Key areas for public feedback on access charges include:

Who Should be Charged: Whether fees should be applied solely to international visitors or to both international and domestic tourists.

Where Charges Should Apply: Determining which locations would benefit from such fees without deterring public access.

Allocation of Revenue: Identifying specific conservation projects and areas that would benefit from this new funding stream.

Mr. Potaka emphasized that these proposed updates aim to create a conservation system that serves both environmental protection and community growth. “This review is about more than just safeguarding our taiao (environment); it’s also about fostering vibrant regional communities, preserving cultural connections, and opening up opportunities for local businesses,” he said. "Together, we can ensure that future generations will enjoy the unique biodiversity and landscapes we treasure today.”

Alongside a commitment to protecting nature, the proposed reforms would prioritize partnerships with local iwi and recognize the cultural significance of land to Māori communities. These changes aim to create stronger connections between conservation efforts and local communities, boosting economic resilience while preserving New Zealand’s unique natural heritage.

Public consultation on the proposals is open until late-February 2025, and discussion documents are available on the Department of Conservation’s website. The Government invites all New Zealanders to participate, ensuring that voices from across the nation shape this important modernization of the conservation system.