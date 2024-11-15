Delhi Implements Stringent Measures Amidst Severe Air Quality Crisis

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced stringent measures to combat worsening air quality, including deploying additional 106 cluster buses and increasing metro train trips by 60. These actions correspond with the implementation of GRAP-3 measures due to persistently severe air quality levels.

In an effort to curb pollution, Rai stated that interstate buses, with exceptions for e-buses and CNG vehicles, would be banned. Furthermore, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are prohibited, and private construction activities are suspended under GRAP III regulations.

The minister emphasized that further emergency measures such as artificial rain might be adopted if pollution levels do not improve, calling for increased public transport usage and advocating bicycle use, carpooling, or remote work alternatives.

