Delhi Implements Stringent Measures Amidst Severe Air Quality Crisis

Delhi has implemented additional public transport services and banned certain vehicles following the implementation of GRAP-3 measures due to severe air quality issues. The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers is prohibited, and private construction activities are halted to combat pollution in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced stringent measures to combat worsening air quality, including deploying additional 106 cluster buses and increasing metro train trips by 60. These actions correspond with the implementation of GRAP-3 measures due to persistently severe air quality levels.

In an effort to curb pollution, Rai stated that interstate buses, with exceptions for e-buses and CNG vehicles, would be banned. Furthermore, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are prohibited, and private construction activities are suspended under GRAP III regulations.

The minister emphasized that further emergency measures such as artificial rain might be adopted if pollution levels do not improve, calling for increased public transport usage and advocating bicycle use, carpooling, or remote work alternatives.

