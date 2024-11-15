Typhoon Usagi Wreaks Havoc in the Northern Philippines

Typhoon Usagi slammed into northern Philippines, inundating rural villages and dismantling infrastructure before moving away on Friday. This marks the fifth major storm to hit the region within a month, raising concerns about the resilience of local communities and resources.

Forecasts suggest a new storm could intensify into another typhoon by Sunday, compounding the ongoing disaster response efforts. The latest weather catastrophe has left the country grappling with the aftermath, as bridges collapse and thousands remain in evacuation centers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's government has mobilized significant resources, spending over 1 billion Pesos for relief, as international partners, including the UN, rally support to bolster aid distribution to those in dire need.

