Typhoon Usagi Wreaks Havoc in the Northern Philippines

Typhoon Usagi battered northern Philippines, causing widespread flooding, and displacing thousands. The government faces challenges with relief efforts amid back-to-back storms. Over 160 lives have been lost and 9 million displaced due to the recent typhoons. Aid is being sought from neighboring countries and international organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:25 IST
  • Philippines

Typhoon Usagi slammed into northern Philippines, inundating rural villages and dismantling infrastructure before moving away on Friday. This marks the fifth major storm to hit the region within a month, raising concerns about the resilience of local communities and resources.

Forecasts suggest a new storm could intensify into another typhoon by Sunday, compounding the ongoing disaster response efforts. The latest weather catastrophe has left the country grappling with the aftermath, as bridges collapse and thousands remain in evacuation centers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's government has mobilized significant resources, spending over 1 billion Pesos for relief, as international partners, including the UN, rally support to bolster aid distribution to those in dire need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

