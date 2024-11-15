Left Menu

Breakthrough Vaccine and Gene Therapy: A New Dawn in Cancer and Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

An experimental vaccine showed promise in treating aggressive breast cancer, while a new gene therapy method advances muscular dystrophy treatment. The breast cancer vaccine targets neoantigens in tumors, resulting in 16 of 18 patients remaining cancer-free for three years. The muscular dystrophy treatment, called StitchR, replaces large genes in mice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent small-scale trial of an experimental vaccine has yielded promising outcomes for patients battling aggressive breast cancer, as detailed in a Thursday report published in Genome Medicine. Out of 18 participants diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, 16 remained cancer-free three years post-treatment.

Simultaneously, innovative gene therapy research offers hope for muscular dystrophy sufferers. Utilizing a new technology called StitchR, researchers have succeeded in delivering large, functional genes into mice, addressing the limitations of current genetic therapy methods.

These advancements represent significant strides in the medical field, addressing complex cancers and genetic diseases lacking effective treatments. Ongoing trials and research continue to refine these potential therapies, bringing hope to patients worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

