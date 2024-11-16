East African Youth Demand Climate Action for Education's Sake

Children across East Africa are urging global leaders to address climate change impacts on their education during the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan. Heatwaves and floods have severely disrupted schools, with millions of children missing crucial learning opportunities.

Siama, a 17-year-old from South Sudan, missed two weeks of school this spring due to temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius. "Our country lacks climate-resilient infrastructure and basic amenities like air conditioning in schools," she explained.

Naomi, also affected by school closures in South Sudan, expressed her concerns as she prepares for national exams. "It's challenging to focus; we're constantly battling extreme heat conditions," she said. Similar struggles are echoed by Nafiso from Somalia, highlighting the dire need for climate finance to enhance educational resilience.

