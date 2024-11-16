Left Menu

Global Pulse: Summits, Diplomacy, and Climate Action

The latest world news reveals heightened security at the G20 summit in Brazil, political transitions in Gabon, and climate activism led by African children. Further updates cover climate finance talks at COP29, rising tensions in the Pacific, and violent insurgency in Pakistan.

Security measures have been ramped up for the G20 summit hosted at Rio de Janeiro's Museum of Modern Art as Brazil dispatches troops and restricts flights to safeguard world leaders gathering on Nov 4 and 5. Air traffic is grounded to prevent disruptions at nearby Santos Dumont Airport.

In Gabon, citizens cast their votes on a pivotal constitutional referendum aimed at restoring democratic governance following a coup. The proposed changes include limiting presidential terms, eliminating the prime minister's position, and establishing French as the official language.

Meanwhile, the IMF completed talks with Pakistan focused on financial reforms under a $7-billion bailout arrangement prompting calls for urgent climate action at COP29 by East African children who experienced school disruptions due to extreme weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

