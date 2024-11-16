Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Urban Upgrade and Welfare Initiatives

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has sanctioned the elevation of three Municipal Councils to Municipal Corporations, notably upgrading Hamirpur, Una, and Baddi. Additionally, two Nagar Panchayats, Nadaun and Jawali, have evolved into Municipal Councils, with six new Nagar Panchayats established across the state.

During this meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, several pivotal welfare propositions were approved. These include a supplementary Rs 5 lakh annual coverage for seniors under Aayushman Bharat Yojna, increased honorarium for Public Works Department workers, and financial aid for house construction for marginalized groups.

The cabinet also extended Mukhyamantri Sukh-ashray Yojana benefits to vulnerable children and approved significant recruitment for Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur, including staff and a police post. Furthermore, to support local apple growers, a winery will be developed in Shimla district, and measures were taken to decongest Shimla by relocating a key office to Hamirpur.

