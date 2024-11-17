COP29 Highlights Urgent Need for Global Early Warning Systems to Combat Rising Climate Risks

As COP29’s first week concluded, a powerful endorsement of the Early Warnings For All initiative underscored the urgent need to harness digital technologies to protect communities worldwide from increasingly extreme weather events. This call to action, delivered during the conference’s Science, Technology, and Innovation/Digitalization Day, stressed that accessible and reliable early warning systems are critical for saving lives and mitigating the damage caused by climate change.

The Power of Early WarningsDuring the event, Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of using cutting-edge science and technology to improve early warning systems. Azerbaijan, which has already experienced 109 floods in 2024, is witnessing heatwaves that are becoming more frequent and intense. Early warnings have already proven to be effective in the country, reducing emergency ambulance calls for heat-related illnesses by providing advance notice of heatwaves.

“Early warning services should be based on the best available science and technologies,” Taghiyeva said, highlighting the tangible benefits of early warnings. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a mere 24-hour advance notice of an impending storm or heatwave can reduce potential damage by 30%. This statistic further underlines the need for timely and accurate warnings.

The Global Crisis of Extreme Weather

2024 is poised to be the hottest year on record, with extreme weather events now a daily occurrence. The Philippines has been struck by five tropical cyclones in a single month, while Spain faces unprecedented rainfall. In Central America, Tropical Storm Sara caused deadly flooding and landslides in Honduras. As climate change fuels these increasingly frequent and severe events, the importance of comprehensive early warning systems has never been clearer.

“Even if we succeed in keeping global temperatures below 1.5°C, the impacts of climate change will still require robust adaptation measures,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. "Universal access to early warning systems is not just a safety net; it is a necessity.”

A Unified Global Effort

The Early Warnings For All initiative, led by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the WMO, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), brings together various international organizations with distinct responsibilities to improve disaster risk management. These responsibilities cover four pillars: disaster risk knowledge, observation, monitoring, and forecasting, warning dissemination and communication, and preparedness and response.

Kamal Kishore, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, stressed the urgency of implementing this initiative: “If we fail to take advantage of Early Warnings for All, we may never get another chance. It is critical that all countries and organizations fully support its implementation.”

Digital Technologies and the Private SectorAs COP29 continues, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin emphasized the role of technology in reaching everyone at risk, particularly in remote or underserved areas. The private sector, particularly mobile operators, plays a key role in expanding the reach of early warning systems. GSMA, the global mobile operators association, has been a vital partner in this initiative, helping to involve and support mobile operators globally.

"We must use every tool in our toolbox to ensure that warnings reach everyone in time to take life-saving action," said Bogdan-Martin. “COP29 is our wake-up call to double down on technology support, capacity building, and financing to deliver Early Warnings for All before it’s too late.”

Improving Forecast Systems and Data SharingThe WMO is working closely with national meteorological services to modernize forecast systems and improve data collection and sharing, aiming to provide impact-based forecasts. These forecasts are designed not only to predict the weather but to translate it into actionable information that can guide decision-making and protect lives.

“We are committed to developing and modernizing forecast systems to improve the quality of weather forecasts,” said Celeste Saulo. “This includes putting in place standardized alerting protocols to share critical information on time.”

The Human Element in TechnologyDespite the increasing reliance on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, human expertise remains at the heart of effective early warning systems. Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the IFRC, reminded the audience that while technology can provide early alerts, it is the communities on the ground who turn these warnings into action. “From satellites to sandbags, we’re building a seamless line of defense against climate risks,” Chapagain said. “Technology brings us early warnings from above, but it's the communities on the ground—filling sandbags and building resilience—who truly make these systems work.”

The goal of the Early Warnings for All initiative is to connect global resources with local action, ensuring that every community—no matter how remote—has the tools, information, and support to prepare for climate-related disasters.

The Road AheadAs the world faces an ever-growing threat from climate change, the need for early warning systems has never been more urgent. COP29 has set the stage for increased collaboration and action, with international and private sector stakeholders committing to accelerating efforts to safeguard vulnerable populations from the escalating risks of extreme weather events.

The success of this initiative will depend on global cooperation, investment in technology and infrastructure, and the continued engagement of communities on the ground. Together, these efforts could make a critical difference in saving lives and building resilience in the face of an increasingly volatile climate.