India's Hypersonic Milestone: Joining the Elite Club

India successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, marking its entry into an elite group of nations mastering this advanced military technology. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it a historic moment, crediting the accomplishment to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has made significant strides in military technology with the successful test-firing of a long-range hypersonic missile. The milestone event took place from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, located off the coast of Odisha, on Saturday, as confirmed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh lauded the test as historic, emphasizing India's entry into a select group of nations with the ability to develop such sophisticated capabilities. This achievement represents an important advancement in India's defense research and development.

The Defence Minister extended congratulations to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian armed forces, and the related industry teams for what he termed a 'stupendous' accomplishment, cementing India's status in the realm of advanced military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

