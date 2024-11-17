Moon Mystery: Unveiling Ancient Volcanism

In a groundbreaking discovery, China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has unearthed vital information about the moon's geological past. By retrieving samples from the far side of the moon, researchers have identified traces of ancient volcanic activity that span billions of years.

The lunar samples, collected in June, revealed basalt rock fragments estimated to be 4.2 to 2.8 billion years old. This discovery highlights a significant period of volcanism on the moon's far side, proving it once had a more dynamic geological environment than today.

This finding by the Chinese spacecraft offers a window into the moon's formative years, expanding our understanding of lunar history and planetary science.

