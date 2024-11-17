Left Menu

Moon Mystery: Unveiling Ancient Volcanism

Chinese spacecraft Chang'e-6 retrieved samples from the moon's far side, revealing ancient volcanic activity. The soil contains basalt fragments dating from 4.2 to 2.8 billion years ago, indicating prolonged lunar volcanism during the moon's earlier history, providing significant insights into its geological past.

17-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has unearthed vital information about the moon's geological past. By retrieving samples from the far side of the moon, researchers have identified traces of ancient volcanic activity that span billions of years.

The lunar samples, collected in June, revealed basalt rock fragments estimated to be 4.2 to 2.8 billion years old. This discovery highlights a significant period of volcanism on the moon's far side, proving it once had a more dynamic geological environment than today.

This finding by the Chinese spacecraft offers a window into the moon's formative years, expanding our understanding of lunar history and planetary science.

