Biden's Historic Amazon Visit Amidst US Climate Policy Shift
Joe Biden will become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. The visit underscores his commitment to environmental preservation as he prepares to allocate $500 million to the Amazon Fund. Meanwhile, the incoming Trump administration aims to roll back climate policies.
In a historic move, President Joe Biden is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest. During his Sunday stop in Manaus, Brazil, Biden plans to emphasize his administration's commitment to environmental preservation, highlighting a $500 million investment in the Amazon Fund.
The Amazon, a crucial carbon dioxide storehouse, spans an area comparable to Australia and plays a vital role in regulating global climate. Despite Biden's efforts, the incoming Trump administration is expected to deprioritize climate issues, with intentions to withdraw from international agreements and lessen environmental regulations.
Biden's visit also draws attention amid environmental policy changes in Brazil under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who aims for zero deforestation by 2030. However, the region continues to face challenges with droughts, wildfires, and deforestation, necessitating international collaborative efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
