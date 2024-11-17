Left Menu

India Criticizes Developed Nations' Inaction on Climate Finance at COP29

At COP29 in Baku, India expressed dissatisfaction with developed countries for not engaging in meaningful discussions on climate finance for developing nations. India highlighted the challenges of meeting climatic and developmental needs under current inequitable financial provisions and called for enhanced support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:24 IST
India Criticizes Developed Nations' Inaction on Climate Finance at COP29
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

At COP29 in Baku, India has voiced its frustration with developed nations over the lack of serious dialogue regarding climate financing for developing countries.

India's deputy lead negotiator, Neelesh Sah, emphasized that challenges in climate adaptation are escalating, yet support from wealthier nations has been inadequately addressed.

India called for more robust financial backing to help developing countries reduce emissions and cope with the worsening impacts of climate change, underscoring the importance of equitable support from developed countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024