India Criticizes Developed Nations' Inaction on Climate Finance at COP29

At COP29 in Baku, India has voiced its frustration with developed nations over the lack of serious dialogue regarding climate financing for developing countries.

India's deputy lead negotiator, Neelesh Sah, emphasized that challenges in climate adaptation are escalating, yet support from wealthier nations has been inadequately addressed.

India called for more robust financial backing to help developing countries reduce emissions and cope with the worsening impacts of climate change, underscoring the importance of equitable support from developed countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)