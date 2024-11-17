India Criticizes Developed Nations' Inaction on Climate Finance at COP29
At COP29 in Baku, India expressed dissatisfaction with developed countries for not engaging in meaningful discussions on climate finance for developing nations. India highlighted the challenges of meeting climatic and developmental needs under current inequitable financial provisions and called for enhanced support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
At COP29 in Baku, India has voiced its frustration with developed nations over the lack of serious dialogue regarding climate financing for developing countries.
India's deputy lead negotiator, Neelesh Sah, emphasized that challenges in climate adaptation are escalating, yet support from wealthier nations has been inadequately addressed.
India called for more robust financial backing to help developing countries reduce emissions and cope with the worsening impacts of climate change, underscoring the importance of equitable support from developed countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement