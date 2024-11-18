Left Menu

India Calls for Fair Climate Action: Removing Barriers to Tech Transfer and Finance

At the UN climate talks in Baku, India urged developed countries to eliminate barriers to technology transfer, amplify climate finance, and avoid trade measures disguised as climate action. India's environment secretary emphasized the need for accessible technologies and finance to help developing countries combat climate change effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:09 IST
India has made a strong appeal to developed countries to dismantle obstacles hindering technology transfer and increase public climate finance, highlighting that unfair trade measures should not masquerade as climate action. This call was made during a high-level ministerial roundtable on pre-2030 ambition at the UN climate talks in Baku.

Leena Nandan, India's environment secretary, emphasized that innovative technologies are crucial for a low-carbon future but need to be accessible for developing countries to use. She also called for practical solutions from the COP29 meeting to make technology more affordable and relevant.

Additionally, Nandan raised concerns about the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which shifts climate action costs onto poorer nations. India stresses the need for substantial financial backing and international cooperation to meet climate targets effectively.

