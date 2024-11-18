Crackdown on Wildlife Crime: Leopard Skin Seized

In a significant operation on Monday, forest department officials seized a leopard skin and arrested three individuals in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, as confirmed by local authorities.

Acting on crucial intelligence inputs, the staff of Similipal South and Baripada Forest Divisions conducted a raid, leading to the arrests. The operation was led by Deputy Director Samrat Gouda.

Gouda stated that interrogation of the suspects is ongoing, with plans to forward them to judicial custody. Detailed information about the accused will be released subsequently.

