Crackdown on Wildlife Crime: Leopard Skin Seized
Forest officials in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district seized a leopard skin and arrested three individuals. The arrests followed a raid led by Deputy Director Samrat Gouda after intelligence inputs. The accused are being interrogated and will be forwarded to judicial custody with further details to emerge later.
In a significant operation on Monday, forest department officials seized a leopard skin and arrested three individuals in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, as confirmed by local authorities.
Acting on crucial intelligence inputs, the staff of Similipal South and Baripada Forest Divisions conducted a raid, leading to the arrests. The operation was led by Deputy Director Samrat Gouda.
Gouda stated that interrogation of the suspects is ongoing, with plans to forward them to judicial custody. Detailed information about the accused will be released subsequently.
