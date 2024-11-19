Soil erosion is not only a national issue but a matter of global concern: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressed the Global Soils Conference 2024 via video conferencing today, emphasizing the critical need for soil health restoration. The event, hosted in PUSA, New Delhi, brought together global leaders and experts to discuss soil conservation and sustainable agricultural practices.

In his address, Shri Chouhan began by reflecting on India's philosophical and cultural roots, emphasizing the belief in a shared consciousness among all beings. He said that soil, like animals and humans, is alive and plays a crucial role in sustaining life on Earth. Drawing from India's ancient wisdom, he called for a collective approach to preserving soil, highlighting the interconnectedness between soil health and the wellbeing of all living beings.

Soil Health and Agricultural Growth in India

The Union Minister acknowledged the progress India has made in agriculture over the past few decades, transforming the country from a food-deficient nation to one that produces 330 million tonnes of food grains annually, contributing significantly to global food trade. He attributed this progress to the Green Revolution and subsequent initiatives like the Rainbow Revolution that diversified agriculture and introduced new sectors such as horticulture, poultry, and dairy.

Despite these achievements, Chouhan stressed the growing concerns around soil health. He revealed alarming statistics, stating that 30% of India's soil is currently degraded, facing issues such as soil erosion, salinity, and pollution, which are depleting essential nutrients and organic carbon. These challenges not only threaten agricultural production but also pose risks to the livelihoods of millions of farmers in the future.

Government Initiatives to Improve Soil Health

Shri Chouhan highlighted several government initiatives aimed at addressing the soil health crisis:

The Soil Health Card Scheme, launched in 2015 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has provided over 220 million soil health cards to farmers, helping them make informed decisions about fertilizer use.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ initiative, the government is promoting the efficient use of water and reducing nutrient residues in soil.

A special focus is being given to the North East region, where farmers are being encouraged to adopt organic farming practices to preserve the biodiversity of ecologically sensitive areas.

The Natural Farming Mission is another key initiative aimed at promoting chemical-free farming to protect soil health and ensure sustainability.

Sustainable Agriculture and the Role of Youth and Women

Chouhan emphasized the importance of integrated nutrient and water management for soil fertility, urging farmers to adopt modern scientific practices such as micro-irrigation, crop diversification, and agroforestry. He also pointed out that farmers are the biggest guardians of soil, and it is essential to empower them with education and access to modern scientific knowledge.

He called for increased participation from youth and women in agriculture, especially in research and innovation aimed at addressing local and global soil challenges. "Agriculture is a profitable and respectable profession, and we need to encourage young people, especially women, to take on leadership roles in sustainable farming," he added.

A Global Mission to Restore Soil Health

Shri Chouhan concluded by stressing that soil erosion is not just a national issue but a global concern, underscoring its significance as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He urged all participants to collaborate and find solutions that could be implemented on a large scale to benefit farmers, humanity, and the environment. He also called on scientists, policymakers, NGOs, industry representatives, and students to join hands in restoring soil health for a sustainable future.

"The Government of India is committed to supporting initiatives that ensure sustainable agriculture, resilient ecosystems, and food security for all," he affirmed.

Conference Participation

The conference was attended by prominent figures such as Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Chairperson of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority, and Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary of DARE and Director General of ICAR. These experts contributed to discussions on advancing sustainable land management practices globally.

The event served as an important platform for nations to collaborate, share technologies, and explore solutions to global soil health challenges.