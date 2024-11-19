Ukraine's Bold Tactical Strike with U.S. Missiles Escalates Conflict

In a significant development on the 1,000th day of the conflict, Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time. Moscow reported that its military forces intercepted five out of six missiles targeting a facility in the Bryansk region, although debris from one missile did impact the site. As of now, there are no reports of casualties or significant damage.

The Ukrainian government announced it had targeted a Russian arms depot approximately 110 kilometers inside Russia, leading to secondary explosions. While Ukraine did not specify the weapons used, President Joe Biden's recent approval for deploying these medium-range missiles has been described by Moscow as an escalation, potentially drawing the United States deeper into the conflict.

The timing of this strike coincides with the anticipated return of Donald Trump to the White House, who has promised a swift resolution to the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the war's critical turning point in an address to parliament. Meanwhile, with the conflict ongoing, Ukraine continues to count the steep human and societal costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)