From Sea Trash to Fashion Statement: The Art of Eco-Conscious Nails

Naomi Arimoto, a Japanese manicurist, is taking an innovative approach to addressing plastic pollution by incorporating it into her nail art. On a beach near her home south of Tokyo, she gathers small pieces of plastic found in the sand to create unique decorative tips for the false nails she designs at her salon.

This creative endeavor was born from Arimoto's personal experience with environmental cleanup efforts along the coast, where the magnitude of plastic waste left a lasting impression on her. Despite the larger global issue—where an estimated 20 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced annually—she believes her contribution helps raise awareness.

As the United Nations summit in Busan approaches, aiming to set global limits on plastic production, Arimoto remains optimistic. By using 'Umigomi' or 'sea trash' for her art, she hopes to blend fashion with consciousness, urging people to think about environmental challenges as they enjoy her work.

