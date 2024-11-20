Left Menu

Storms on the Rise: Coastal Southern China Braces for Impact

Coastal southern China halted ferry services as a major storm entered the South China Sea. Downgraded from Typhoon Man-yi, it previously impacted the Philippines, worsening existing crises. Climatologists note an increase in storm frequency, linking it to rising sea temperatures and proposing improved preparedness measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:00 IST
Storms on the Rise: Coastal Southern China Braces for Impact
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Southern China saw disruptions in ferry services as a significant storm advanced into the South China Sea, bringing high winds and heavy surf across the region.

Once labeled as Typhoon Man-yi, the storm was downgraded on Wednesday, following its destructive path through the Philippines where it claimed seven lives and aggravated a series of natural disasters. The Hong Kong Observatory reports that it is now a low-pressure area south of China's Hainan Island, with maximum winds of 40 kilometers per hour.

Experts predict a rise in such weather events, but note that enhanced preparedness and early warning systems in affected Asia Pacific nations have alleviated some severe impacts. Additionally, climate change-driven sea temperature increases are boosting atmospheric moisture levels and extending the storm season beyond its typical end in September. Europe and the southeastern United States have also faced severe storms in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024