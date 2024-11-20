Storms on the Rise: Coastal Southern China Braces for Impact
Coastal southern China halted ferry services as a major storm entered the South China Sea. Downgraded from Typhoon Man-yi, it previously impacted the Philippines, worsening existing crises. Climatologists note an increase in storm frequency, linking it to rising sea temperatures and proposing improved preparedness measures.
Southern China saw disruptions in ferry services as a significant storm advanced into the South China Sea, bringing high winds and heavy surf across the region.
Once labeled as Typhoon Man-yi, the storm was downgraded on Wednesday, following its destructive path through the Philippines where it claimed seven lives and aggravated a series of natural disasters. The Hong Kong Observatory reports that it is now a low-pressure area south of China's Hainan Island, with maximum winds of 40 kilometers per hour.
Experts predict a rise in such weather events, but note that enhanced preparedness and early warning systems in affected Asia Pacific nations have alleviated some severe impacts. Additionally, climate change-driven sea temperature increases are boosting atmospheric moisture levels and extending the storm season beyond its typical end in September. Europe and the southeastern United States have also faced severe storms in recent weeks.
