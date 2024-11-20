India's Climate Ranking: A Study in Consistency

India has maintained its stance among the top 10 countries in global climate change efforts, as per the latest Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2025. This comes despite a drop of two spots from the previous year, attributed to its low per-capita emissions and rapid growth in renewable energy deployment.

The index, compiled by think tanks Germanwatch, New Climate Institute, and Climate Action Network International, evaluates 63 countries and the European Union, accounting for 90% of global emissions. India's 10th position is upheld by strong performance in the renewables sector, though the report predicts minimal changes in climate policy.

A growth-focused approach seems likely to persist, driven by increasing energy demands from industrial activities and a growing population. Notably, the CCPI 2025 leaves the top three rankings unfilled, a reminder of the global need for more comprehensive climate strategies.

