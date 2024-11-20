Left Menu

Jaivam: Revolutionizing Waste Management with Speedy, Eco-friendly Composting

The CSIR-NIIST has introduced 'Jaivam,' a microbial consortium for enhanced composting. An MoU with Agso Agrosoldier Pvt Ltd enables its commercial use, promising faster decomposition, better-quality compost, and reduced greenhouse emissions. 'Jaivam' proves beneficial in various waste management facilities, complementing government efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable advancement in waste management technology, the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has unveiled 'Jaivam,' a microbial consortium. This development is aimed at improving composting efficiency, offering a cleaner and swifter process suitable for agricultural uses.

The institute has formalized this innovation through a memorandum of understanding with Agso Agrosoldier Pvt Ltd, granting the company a non-exclusive licence to manufacture and apply 'Jaivam' commercially. This move is pivotal for implementing sustainable waste management practices widely.

''Jaivam'' promises to enhance both decentralized and centralized composting systems, addressing critical issues like greenhouse gas emissions and improving compost quality. Field trials have shown promising results, drastically cutting the composting time and aiding municipal and various organic waste processing units in functioning more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

