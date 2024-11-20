Left Menu

Blossoming Delhi: A Tulip Transformation

Lutyens' Delhi is undergoing a colorful transformation with the planting of over 3.25 lakh tulip bulbs by the NDMC. The project, costing Rs 2.19 crore, aims to beautify iconic locations with tulips in seven colors. More bulbs are sourced for parks, highlighting Delhi’s greener vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:17 IST
Lutyens' Delhi is poised for a floral transformation with the NDMC's ambitious project to plant over 3.25 lakh tulip bulbs, officials announced. The initiative, amounting to Rs 2.19 crore, will see vibrant tulips adorning notable landmarks including Shanti Path, Akbar Road, and Connaught Place.

The New Delhi Municipal Council is sourcing a total of 5.5 lakh tulip bulbs from the Netherlands. While 3.25 lakh bulbs are earmarked for the NDMC's project, the remaining will be shared between the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for use in parks and public spaces, with costs borne by each agency.

The NDMC is also enhancing its climate-controlled tulip propagation facilities at Lodhi Garden to accommodate up to 36,000 bulbs, anticipating a spectacular bloom by late January. Teams are currently identifying optimal locations to ensure successful growth, building on last year's success and reinforcing Delhi's green vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

