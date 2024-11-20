Central Team Set to Assess Cyclone Dana's Impact in Odisha

A central team composed of seven officials will visit Odisha on November 24 to evaluate the destruction wrought by Cyclone Dana and the subsequent flooding last month, according to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Led by P K Ray, joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the team will arrive in Bhubaneswar on November 24. They plan to examine the cyclone-hit districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara on November 25. The team will divide into three groups for a detailed damage evaluation.

Staying in Odisha until November 27, the team will meet with the chief secretary and engage in a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The Union government will release funds based on the team's damage report. The state aims to construct cyclone-resilient infrastructure, bolstered by central support, following an earlier release of Rs 423 crore for affected areas. Official data indicates the cyclone severely impacted 41 lakh residents across 14 districts.

