Tarnished Hopes: Syria's New Regime and Its Continuing Cycle of Detentions

Overcrowding, food shortages, and disease persist in Syrian detention facilities, despite government claims that more prisoners have been freed than detained in the past year. President Ahmed al-Sharaa is facing challenges balancing reform and justice

The detentions began after rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad, with his soldiers and Alawite sect members taken prisoner. Reports on widespread abuse and extortion within these overcrowded prisons echo methods used under Assad.

Despite public pledges to shut down these 'notorious' prisons, they remain operational. A surprise rise in detentions among minorities fuels public protests as families continue paying large ransoms for relatives' releases, all highlighting ongoing human rights violations under Sharaa's government.

